Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 1,318,143 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 9.08% of Newell Brands worth $715,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 96,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,149. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.