Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $109.33 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Baidu worth $109,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 86,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,978. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $173.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

