Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $68.04 Million Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,565 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica worth $68,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. 10,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

