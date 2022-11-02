Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,712,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,030,099 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $547,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,733,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 169,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,087. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

