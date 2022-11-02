Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 10,037 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $127,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.26. 43,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $274.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.35. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.