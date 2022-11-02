Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 152,459 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,459 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $52,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 222,847 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 72,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,263. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

