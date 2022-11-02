Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 334,852 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 334,852 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Shell worth $154,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 109,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

