Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

VICI stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

