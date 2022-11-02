Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issued By Zacks Research

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Alkermes Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,504 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,688,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.