Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CS Disco in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CS Disco’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CS Disco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

CS Disco Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 84.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CS Disco by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CS Disco by 619.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

