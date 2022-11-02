Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $58.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.
Q2 Stock Up 0.6 %
Q2 stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,801,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 356,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Q2 by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.