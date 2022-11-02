Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $58.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 0.6 %

Q2 stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,801,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 356,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Q2 by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.