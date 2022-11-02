Qtum Trading Down 2.8% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Qtum has a total market cap of $289.04 million and $44.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00013735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.11 or 0.07530754 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00088604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,395,736 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

