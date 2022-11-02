Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.14 million.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,369. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $47.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 627.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

