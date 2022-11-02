Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.70 million-$130.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.62 EPS.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. 535,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.42.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.