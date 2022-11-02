Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.18 million.

Quantum Trading Down 5.6 %

QMCO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 70,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,829. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $37,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,032.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $54,668.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 881,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $37,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,032.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,816 shares of company stock valued at $180,551. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Quantum by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

