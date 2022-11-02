Quantum Trading Down 12.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00019523 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $180,951.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.59 or 1.00009568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00249821 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.98973299 USD and is up 12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,950.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.