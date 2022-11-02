Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.08-$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.08 to $0.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RXT opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

