Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Position Trimmed by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up approximately 6.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 1.27% of Radian Group worth $43,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Radian Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.2 %

RDN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 34,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,864. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

