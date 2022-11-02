Radicle One Day Volume Hits $5.91 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00009872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $70.96 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.89 or 0.31098388 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012146 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.