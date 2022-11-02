RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. RadNet has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $34.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

