RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RadNet Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ RDNT opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. RadNet has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $34.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.63.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
