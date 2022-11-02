Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga Buys 25,197 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 25,197 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $158,993.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,247,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,113,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 16,523 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $100,955.53.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RANI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 44,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,007. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $313.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

