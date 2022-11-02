Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 603.60%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

