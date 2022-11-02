RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.95 and last traded at $165.95. Approximately 10,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 504,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.