ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 6.8%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.79. 98,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 923,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

