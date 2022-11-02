Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

Capital Power stock opened at C$44.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.62. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.26.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,656,569.55. In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total value of C$3,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,656,569.55. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341 over the last ninety days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

