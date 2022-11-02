Reviewing CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and Freight Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 1.99 $1.08 billion $4.67 17.20 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CGI and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 1 0 8 0 2.78 Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI currently has a consensus price target of $125.49, indicating a potential upside of 56.22%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.48% 21.11% 9.90% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CGI beats Freight Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

