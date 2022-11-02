Reviewing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 24.55% 6.04% 0.40% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. HSBC pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares HSBC and Chester Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $49.55 billion 2.17 $13.92 billion $2.98 8.87 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HSBC and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HSBC beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

