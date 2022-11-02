Richard G. Kyle Sells 15,873 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. 724,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,547. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Timken Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

