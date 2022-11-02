Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,503 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

