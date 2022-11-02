Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after buying an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 33.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.