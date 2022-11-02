Robert W. Baird Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.19 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $123.47.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,300. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

