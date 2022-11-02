& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 35,801 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28.

On Friday, August 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06.

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,943.94 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

