Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $22.50 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $422.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $22.50 or 0.00109224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

