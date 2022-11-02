Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $50.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $3,883,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 31.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

