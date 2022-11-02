Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,416. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

