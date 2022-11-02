Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE RCL opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
