Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE RCL opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

