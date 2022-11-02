Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347,175 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.50% of ChannelAdvisor worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 66.7% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $198,673. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

