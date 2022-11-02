Royce & Associates LP Has $6.98 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $6,727,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $197.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.