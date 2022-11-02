Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.95% of Tiptree worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 29.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tiptree in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tiptree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In other news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $385,870. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tiptree Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.