Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.