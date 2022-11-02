Safe Price Hits $4.92 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00024382 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $102.41 million and approximately $124,282.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132030 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00230955 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00067606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.40850496 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $117,530.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

