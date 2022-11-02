Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Head to Head Survey

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Harmony Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 2.52 -$12.77 million ($9.75) -0.21 Harmony Biosciences $305.44 million 11.34 $34.60 million $0.95 61.62

Profitability

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.26% -48.41% Harmony Biosciences 15.95% 60.12% 26.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Harmony Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences 0 1 7 0 2.88

Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,730.92%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

