Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,876 shares of company stock worth $12,386,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

