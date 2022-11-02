Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 84,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

