Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,637 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 263,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

