Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.22. 15,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 850,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Sana Biotechnology Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.