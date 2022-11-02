Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.22. 15,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 850,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.