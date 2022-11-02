Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 69000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

