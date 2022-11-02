Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Trading Up 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 965,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,230% from the average daily volume of 72,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandbridge X2

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the second quarter worth $5,996,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Sandbridge X2 by 94.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Company Profile

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

