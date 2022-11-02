Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sapiens International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

