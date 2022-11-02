Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0463

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and $168,394.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.26 or 0.07744616 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00089430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.